Ahmedabad: Seven Die Due To Explosion Caused By LPG Cylinder Leakage, Three Injured

Gas leakage from an LPJ cylinder resulted in an explosion on the outskirts of Ahmedabad killing seven people, police said.

According to officials, the incident occurred on Tuesday night but the victims succumbed to their burn injuries over the past two days. Most of the victims were labourers working in the area and their families, sub-inspector of Aslali police station (Ahmedabad rural), S S Gameti said on Friday adding that the victims include women and children.

According to officials, three persons injured in the incident are undergoing medical treatment.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday announced a financial assistance of Rs four lakh each to the next kin of those who died.

“Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed deep condolences on the death of seven workers of Madhusudangarh (MP's Guna district) due to gas leak in Ahmedabad. Chouhan has directed a financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh to the injured besides free treatment to them,” the CMO said.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai C Patel also expressed grief over the death of workers. Praying for the departed souls and for strength to the bereaved families, Patel wished a speedy recovery to the injured, the governor's office said.

Speaking of the incident, Gameti said, “Some labourers working in a factory and their family members were sleeping in a small room when gas from their LPG cylinder started leaking on the night of July 20. When their neighbour knocked on their door to alert them, a labourer got up and switched on the light, which caused an explosion due to concentration of gas.”

"Ten persons were sleeping there at that time and all of them received severe burn injuries as fire engulfed the room. While three persons died during their treatment on Thursday, four others succumbed to the injuries at a hospital on Friday, he said.

(With PTI inputs)

