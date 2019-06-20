The District and Sessions Court, Jamnagar, on Thursday convicted former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt and another police officer, Pravinsinh Zala, in the 1990 custodial death case and handed them life imprisonment.

Six other policemen have also been convicted of murder in the case, but their quantum of punishment was not announced, news agency PTI reported.

"After the complete trial in 1990 Jam Jodhpur custodial death case, Jamnagar Sessions Court today booked accused Sanjeev Bhatt and Pravinsinh Jhala under section 302 while the others are booked for torturing. For IPC 302 minimum punishment is life imprisonment and the maximum is death," public prosecutor Tushar Gokani told media after the hearing.

In the almost 3-decade-old case, when Bhatt was the additional superintendent of police in Jamnagar, 150 people were taken into custody during communal riots in Jamjodhpur town.

One of the detained persons, Prabhudas Madhavji Vaishnani, had died 10 days after he was released on bail. Vaishnani was kept under detention for 9 days.

A complaint against 8 people, including Bhatt, alleging custodial death was filed by Prabhudas' brother Amrutlal Vaishnani.

On June 12, the Supreme Court had refused to entertain Bhatt's plea seeking to examine 11 additional witnesses the custodial death case.

A vacation bench of justices Indira Banerjee and Ajay Rastogi said that a three-judge bench had already passed an order on May 24 on a similar plea and therefore it cannot entertain the petition.

Bhatt was suspended in 2011 on charges of remaining absent from duty without permission and misuse of official vehicles and later sacked in August 2015.

(With inputs from ANI)