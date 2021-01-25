Expelled AIADMK Leader VK Sasikala Shifted Out Of ICU, Condition Stable: Officials

V K Sasikala, close aide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, has been shifted out of the Intensive Case Unit (ICU) at Bengaluru’s Victoria Hospital, officials said.

Sasikala, who is currently serving jail term in a corruption case, was admitted to the hospital last week after she tested positive for coronavirus. Sasikala’s Covid-19 symptoms have reduced and she is recovering well, doctors said on Monday.

The expelled AIADMK leader is slated to be released from prison on January 27.

Sasikala had contracted the virus on January 20 and soon after her sister-in-law J Ilavarasi, who is also serving a jail term in the corruption case and was found Covid-19 positive. Ilavarasi is also recovering well, hospital staff said.

Sasikala was sentenced to four years imprisonment in February 2017 in the Rs 66 crore disproportionate assets case.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine