Exams For Central Govt Jobs Must Be Held In Regional Languages: KCR Writes To Modi

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to permit applicants seeking central government jobs to write competitive examinations in their respective regional languages.

In a letter addressed to Modi on Thursday, KCR said that at present all competitive exams to qualify for posts in central government offices, central PSUs, Railways, defence services and nationalised banks are held in only Hindi and English and those who do not either study in English medium or are not from Hindi speaking states face a serious disadvantage in these competitive exams.

"In order to provide equal and fair opportunities to students from all states of India, it is requested that the candidates should be permitted to write all competitive exams in regional languages also for recruitment in government of India and its departments and undertakings through UPSC and all other agencies like Railway Recruitment Boards, public sector banks, RBI, staff selection commission etc," the Telangana CM said in his letter.

KCR has also requested President Ram Nath Kovind to release a commemorative stamp in honour of former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao, during the President’s visit to Hyderabad during his annual southern sojourn. According to the CM, releasing the stamp in Hyderabad would be a "fitting tribute" to the former prime minister who hailed from the state.

