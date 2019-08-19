Ex-MPs Asked To Vacate Govt Houses In 1 Week; Power, Water & Gas Supply To Be Cut In 3 Days

﻿
According to the rules, former MPs have to vacate their respective bungalows within one month of dissolution of the previous Lok Sabha.

PTI 19 August 2019
Representational Image
File Photo
2019-08-19T20:11:03+0530

Cracking a whip on former Members of Parliament overstaying at their official bungalows in Lutyens' Delhi, a Lok Sabha panel on Monday ordered them to vacate their residence within a week.

C R Patil, Chairman of the Lok Sabha Housing Committee, said the panel called a meeting on Monday where it was decided that in three days, power, water and gas connections will be snapped.

The development came a day after PTI reported that more than 200 former Lok Sabha MPs have still not vacated their official bungalows here.

"Today, in the meeting of the Housing Committee, it was decided that in three days power, water and gas connections will be disconnected and former MPs have been asked to vacate the houses within a week," Patil told PTI.

However, no MPs have stated that they will not vacate their bungalow, he said.

According to the rules, former MPs have to vacate their respective bungalows within one month of dissolution of the previous Lok Sabha.

President Ram Nath Kovind had on May 25 dissolved the 16th Lok Sabha with immediate effect on the recommendation of the Union Cabinet after the Modi government was formed for a second term.

"More than 200 former Lok Sabha MPs have still not vacated their official bungalows, which had been allotted to them in 2014," a source had told PTI.

The sources had said as these former MPs have not vacated their bungalows located in Lutyens' Delhi, newly-elected MPs, who won in the Lok Sabha election, have been staying at temporary accommodation

