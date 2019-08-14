J&K Politician Shah Faesal Sent Back To Kashmir From Delhi; Detained In Srinagar Under PSA

Former IAS officer and now a politician, Shah Faesal, was detained at the Delhi Airport and sent back to Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

Faesal, who was bound for Istanbul, was detained at the airport on Wednesday morning, they said.

Upon his arrival in Srinagar, Faesal was once again detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA), news agency PTI reported.

Faesal is the fourth prominent leader from the Valley to have been detained, a week after the Centre abrogated Article 370 which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have been under house arrest since a day before Home Minister Amit Shah moved the motion in the Parliament to scrap Article 370.

Sajad Lone was another leader from the Valley to have been placed under house arrest.

Post the removal of special status to Jammu and Kashmir, provided under Article 370, Faesal had said Kashmir is experiencing an "unprecedented" lockdown and its eight million population "incarcerated" like never before.

Faesal had floated his political party, the Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement, on March 17, 2019, two months after the 2010 batch topper resigned as an IAS officer.

(With inputs from PTI)