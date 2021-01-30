Ex-AIADMK Leader Sasikala To Be Discharged From Hospital Tomorrow

V K Sasikala who had been undergoing treatment for Covid-19, is going to be discharged from the hospital on Sunday.

The expelled AIADMK leader and close aide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa who was serving a four-year jail term in a corruption case at the Parappana Agrahara Prison in Bengaluru was admitted at Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru.

"Sasikala Natarajan has completed 10 days of treatment today.She has been asymptomatic and maintaining saturation without oxygen since 3 days.As per protocol, she can be discharged from the Hospital," Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute said in an official bulletin.

"The team of doctors attending to her have taken the decision that she is fit for discharge and she will be discharged tomorrow.. with advice of home quarantine," it said.

Sasikala was set free on Wednesday by authorities after she completed four years imprisonment in a jail here in a case of disproportionate assets.

Being treated for COVID-19, Sasikala, had remained in the hospital.

(With PTI inputs.)

