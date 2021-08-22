August 22, 2021
India To Administer Free Polio Vaccines To Afghan Evacuees

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya made this announcement on social media.

Outlook Web Desk 22 August 2021, Last Updated at 6:54 pm
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. (File photo)
PTI
Evacuees from Afghanistan coming to India will be vaccinated against the wild polio virus for free as a preventive measure, the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Sunday.

"We have decided to vaccinate Afghanistan returnees with free Polio Vaccine - OPV & fIPV, as a preventive measure against Wild Polio Virus.Congratulations to the Health Team for their efforts to ensure public health Take a look at the vaccine drive at Delhi International Airport," Mandaviya tweeted.

He also shared a picture on social media where the returnees from Afghanistan could be seen getting jabs at the Delhi international airport.

Afghanistan and Pakistan are the only two countries in the world where polio is still endemic.

India on Sunday evacuated 168 people including 107 Indians from Kabul in a military transport aircraft of the IAF amid the deteriorating security situation in the Afghan capital city following its takeover by the Taliban a week back.

The country had earlier evacuated 200 people including the Indian envoy and other staffers of its embassy in Kabul in two C-17 heavy-lift transport aircraft of the IAF after the Taliban seized control of Kabul.

The first evacuation flight brought back over 40 people, mostly staffers at the Indian embassy, on Monday.

The second C-17 aircraft evacuated around 150 people including Indian diplomats, officials, security personnel and some stranded Indians from Kabul on Tuesday.

The Taliban swept across Afghanistan this month, seizing control of almost all key towns and cities including Kabul in the backdrop of the withdrawal of the US forces.(With PTI inputs)

