﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  'Epitome Of Integrity And Dedication In Public Life': Leaders Pay Tributes To Manohar Parrikar

'Epitome Of Integrity And Dedication In Public Life': Leaders Pay Tributes To Manohar Parrikar

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar died after a prolonged illness on Sunday. He was 63.

Outlook Web Bureau 17 March 2019
'Epitome Of Integrity And Dedication In Public Life': Leaders Pay Tributes To Manohar Parrikar
Goa CM Manohar Parrikar died after battling a pancreatic ailment.
File Photo
'Epitome Of Integrity And Dedication In Public Life': Leaders Pay Tributes To Manohar Parrikar
outlookindia.com
2019-03-17T21:27:25+0530

Poiticians joined President Ram Nath Kovind to mourn the death of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Sunday.

"Extremely sorry to hear of the passing of Shri Manohar Parrikar, Chief Minister of Goa, after an illness borne with fortitude and dignity.

"An epitome of integrity and dedication in public life, his service to the people of Goa and of India will not be forgotten," the president posted on his official Twitter handle.

"Manohar Parrikar was an unparalleled leader. A true patriot and exceptional administrator, he was admired by all. His impeccable service to the nation will be remembered by generations. Deeply saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters," PM Narendra Modi said.

 

 

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said Parrikar was "known for his honesty, integrity and simplicity."

 

"In him, the nation has lost a true patriot who selflessely dedicated his entire life to the country and ideology. Parrikar ji’s commitment towards his people and duties was exemplary," said BJP president Amit Shah.

 

 

Congress President Rahul Gandhi described Parrikar as "one of Goa's favourite sons".

"I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Goa CM, Shri Manohar Parrikar Ji, who bravely battled a debilitating illness for over a year. Respected and admired across party lines, he was one of Goa's favourite sons. My condolences to his family in this time of grief(sic)," Gandhi said on Twitter.

 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Manohar Parrikar Goa Obituaries National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Goa CM And Former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar Dies
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters