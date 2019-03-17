'Epitome Of Integrity And Dedication In Public Life': Leaders Pay Tributes To Manohar Parrikar

Poiticians joined President Ram Nath Kovind to mourn the death of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Sunday.

"Extremely sorry to hear of the passing of Shri Manohar Parrikar, Chief Minister of Goa, after an illness borne with fortitude and dignity.

"An epitome of integrity and dedication in public life, his service to the people of Goa and of India will not be forgotten," the president posted on his official Twitter handle.

"Manohar Parrikar was an unparalleled leader. A true patriot and exceptional administrator, he was admired by all. His impeccable service to the nation will be remembered by generations. Deeply saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters," PM Narendra Modi said.

India will be eternally grateful to Shri Manohar Parrikar for his tenure as our Defence Minister. When he was RM, India witnessed a series of decisions that enhanced India’s security capacities, boosted indigenous defence production and bettered the lives of ex-servicemen. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 17, 2019

Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/uahXme3ifp — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 17, 2019

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said Parrikar was "known for his honesty, integrity and simplicity."

Deeply saddened and pained by the demise of my dear friend & Chief Minister of Goa, Shri Manohar Parrikar. He was known for his honesty, integrity and simplicity. He served the nation and the state of Goa with great diligence. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family. — Chowkidar Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) March 17, 2019

"In him, the nation has lost a true patriot who selflessely dedicated his entire life to the country and ideology. Parrikar ji’s commitment towards his people and duties was exemplary," said BJP president Amit Shah.

Parrikar ji has shown the entire nation how a BJP Karyakarta, even during his toughest time, is committed to the philosophy of Nation First, Party Next and Self Last.



He will always be remembered for his contributions as India’s Defence Minister and as CM of Goa. pic.twitter.com/jiKNGoOZrj — Chowkidar Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 17, 2019

Entire BJP stands firmly with Parrikar ji’s family. I along with millions of BJP karyakartas and importantly the people of Goa, who were his family, express my deepest condolences. May God give the bereaved family strength to withstand this tragic loss. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti. pic.twitter.com/HWFA4gtSnX — Chowkidar Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 17, 2019

Congress President Rahul Gandhi described Parrikar as "one of Goa's favourite sons".

"I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Goa CM, Shri Manohar Parrikar Ji, who bravely battled a debilitating illness for over a year. Respected and admired across party lines, he was one of Goa's favourite sons. My condolences to his family in this time of grief(sic)," Gandhi said on Twitter.