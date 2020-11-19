Encounter Underway Between Militants And Security Forces In Jammu’s Nagrota

A gunfight broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Nagrota area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Jammu district early on Thursday.

According to PTI, the gunbattle started around 5 am near the toll plaza in the Ban area of Nagrota on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. “Around 5 AM some terrorists opened fire at security forces near Ban Toll Plaza in Nagrota area. They were hiding in a vehicle,” Jammu district police chief SSP Shridhar Patil said.

Initial reports suggest that three to four terrorists are involved in the encounter.

Army troops have also joined the operation, defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand said.

On January 31, a group of terrorists had opened fire at a police team near Ban toll plaza, triggering a gunfight in which three ultras were killed and a policeman was injured

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine