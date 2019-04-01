﻿
Four Militants Killed In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir's Pulwama

The identification and group affiliation of the slain militants is being ascertained.

Outlook Web Bureau 01 April 2019
Four militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

"Four terrorists have been eliminated in Pulwama operation," Srinagar-based defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said.

He said weapons and war-like stores have been recovered from the site of the encounter.

A police official said security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Lassipora area of Pulwama district in south Kashmir following specific information about the presence of militants there.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired upon the security forces.

The identification and group affiliation of the slain militants is being ascertained, the official said.

(PTI)

