Life Hit In Mumbai After Massive Power Outage Due To Grid Failure

Electric supply in Mumbai has been interrupted due to TATA's incoming electric supply failure, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport tweeted.

Several areas in the city experienced power outage on Monday morning.

“Due to grid failure, the supply of power in the city is disrupted,” BEST spokesperson confirmed.

“The electric supply is interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure. Inconveniences is regretted,” it posted on Twitter.

Inconveniences is regretted. — BEST Electricity (@myBESTElectric) October 12, 2020

More details awaited.

