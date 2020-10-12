October 12, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Life Hit In Mumbai After Massive Power Outage Due To Grid Failure

Life Hit In Mumbai After Massive Power Outage Due To Grid Failure

The Mumbai suburban train services have also been disrupted.

Outlook Web Bureau 12 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Life Hit In Mumbai After Massive Power Outage Due To Grid Failure
Several areas in the city experienced power outage on Monday morning.
Representational Image
Life Hit In Mumbai After Massive Power Outage Due To Grid Failure
outlookindia.com
2020-10-12T12:09:41+05:30

Electric supply in Mumbai has been interrupted due to TATA's incoming electric supply failure, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport tweeted.

Several areas in the city experienced power outage on Monday morning.

“Due to grid failure, the supply of power in the city is disrupted,” BEST spokesperson confirmed.

“The electric supply is interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure. Inconveniences is regretted,” it posted on Twitter.

More details awaited.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Khushbu Sundar Dropped As Congress Spokesperson, To Join BJP Today

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Mumbai National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos