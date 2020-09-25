September 25, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Election Commission To Announce Bihar Assembly Poll Dates Today

Election Commission To Announce Bihar Assembly Poll Dates Today

Bihar Elections 2020: The term of the 243-member Bihar legislative assembly comes to an end on November 29.

PTI 25 September 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Election Commission To Announce Bihar Assembly Poll Dates Today
Election Commission To Announce Bihar Assembly Poll Dates At 12:30 PM
Election Commission To Announce Bihar Assembly Poll Dates Today
outlookindia.com
2020-09-25T10:46:31+05:30
Also read

The Election Commission is set to announce the schedule for Bihar assembly elections on Friday.

The EC has convened a press conference in this regard at 12.30 pm on Friday.

The term of the 243-member Bihar legislative assembly comes to an end on November 29.

The Commission is likely to announce the schedule for the by-election to one Lok Sabha and 64 assembly seats spread across 15 states.

The bypoll to the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat in Bihar has been pending.

Among the 64 vacant assembly seats, 27 are in Madhya Pradesh. Most of these 27 seats fell vacant when rebel Congress members resigned from the party and the assembly to join the BJP.

(More details are awaited)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Drugs, Guns And Four Stories From The Northeast

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Bihar Assembly Elections Bihar Elections 2020 Lok Sabha National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos