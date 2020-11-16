November 16, 2020
Corona
Elderly Couple Beaten To Death In Jharkhand For Protesting Liquor Consumption

The couple were beaten to death near Satpara Ghatta village on Sunday evening after a dispute over drinking in public

PTI 16 November 2020
Representational Image
2020-11-16T12:23:15+05:30

An elderly couple were beaten to death by some people for protesting drinking of liquor in public in Jharkhand's Gumla district, police said on Monday.

The couple - Saini Gop (70) and Phulo Devi (65) - were beaten to death near Satpara Ghatta village under the jurisdiction of Gumla Nagar Police station on Sunday evening, the police said.

Superintendent of Police HP Janardhanan told PTI Bhasha that some people were drinking alcohol near the village. A dispute arose over drinking in public and they started beating the elderly couple to death.

An FIR has been registered against five people in this regard and the police is conducting raids to arrest the accused, he said.

 

