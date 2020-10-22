October 22, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Eknath Khadse's Decision To Quit BJP Was Tough, But Unavoidable, Says His Daughter

Eknath Khadse's Decision To Quit BJP Was Tough, But Unavoidable, Says His Daughter

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls, the BJP had denied a ticket to Eknath Khadse and instead fielded Rohini from Muktainagar constituency in Jalgaon district.

PTI 22 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Eknath Khadse's Decision To Quit BJP Was Tough, But Unavoidable, Says His Daughter
File photo
Eknath Khadse's Decision To Quit BJP Was Tough, But Unavoidable, Says His Daughter
outlookindia.com
2020-10-22T16:38:11+05:30

Former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse's decision to leave the BJP was "tough" for him, but also "unavoidable", his daughter Rohini Khadse said on Thursday.

Eknath Khadse, who had been sulking ever since he had to resign from the Devendra Fadnavis-led ministry in 2016 over corruption allegations, on Wednesday quit the saffron party and is set to join the Sharad Pawar-led NCP on Friday.

Talking to reporters in Nashik, Rohini Khadse said, "My father had given 40 years of his life for the BJP and its growth. It certainly was a tough decision for him and me, but I think it was an unavoidable one. We are joining a new party for sure."

"There is no turning back now...we will join the new party with vigour," she said.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls, the BJP had denied a ticket to Eknath Khadse and instead fielded Rohini from Muktainagar constituency in Jalgaon district.

When asked about it, she said, "I was extremely disappointed because my father was denied a ticket by the BJP.

There was no joy that I was fielded as he was denied a ticket."

"There were some reasons behind him not getting the ticket, but I cannot say anything further on that issue," she said.

Rohini Khadse had lost the seat to Shiv Sena rebel Chandrakant Patil.

After quitting the BJP, Khadse (68) had blamed Fadnavis for "trying to destroy his life" and political career.

Khadse's daughter-in-law Raksha Khadse is a BJP Lok Sabha member from Raver seat in Maharashtra. 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Qualcomm Optimistic About India's 5G

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Eknath Khadse Mumbai Maharashtra Elections 2019 National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos