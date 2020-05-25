May 25, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Eid Amid Covid-19 Pandemic: No Prayers At Delhi Jama Masjid, Subdued Celebrations

Eid Amid Covid-19 Pandemic: No Prayers At Delhi Jama Masjid, Subdued Celebrations

Delhi's Jama Masjid remained closed for special Eid prayers after Shahi Imam, Syed Ahmad Bukahri, appealed Muslims to offer Nimaaz inside their homes.

Outlook Web Bureau 25 May 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Eid Amid Covid-19 Pandemic: No Prayers At Delhi Jama Masjid, Subdued Celebrations
outlookindia.com
2020-05-25T11:08:24+0530
Also read

Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated in several parts of the country on Monday amid the lockdown imposed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Delhi's Jama Masjid remained closed for special Eid prayers after Shahi Imam, Syed Ahmad Bukahri, appealed Muslims to offer Nimaaz inside their homes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr, hoping that the special occasion furthers the spirit of compassion and harmony.

"Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this special occasion further the spirit of compassion, brotherhood and harmony. May everyone be healthy and prosperous," the prime minister said.

Also Read: The Spirit Of Eid Lies In Simplicity And Empathy

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir celebrated Eid a day before on Sunday while people in Kargil celebrated on Saturday.

In view of the lockdown, the usual hustle-bustle of Eid is missing as people follow social distancing norms and adhere to the government-issued guidelines.

Next Story >>

Domestic Flights Resume After Two Months Of Lockdown

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi New Delhi Eid al-Fitr Ramzan Novel Coronavirus Outbreak Lockdown National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos