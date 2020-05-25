Eid Amid Covid-19 Pandemic: No Prayers At Delhi Jama Masjid, Subdued Celebrations

Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated in several parts of the country on Monday amid the lockdown imposed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Delhi's Jama Masjid remained closed for special Eid prayers after Shahi Imam, Syed Ahmad Bukahri, appealed Muslims to offer Nimaaz inside their homes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr, hoping that the special occasion furthers the spirit of compassion and harmony.

"Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this special occasion further the spirit of compassion, brotherhood and harmony. May everyone be healthy and prosperous," the prime minister said.

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir celebrated Eid a day before on Sunday while people in Kargil celebrated on Saturday.

In view of the lockdown, the usual hustle-bustle of Eid is missing as people follow social distancing norms and adhere to the government-issued guidelines.