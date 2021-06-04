Editors Guild Welcomes SC Verdict On Sedition Case Against Vinod Dua

June 04, 2021
'The Guild demands repeal of these draconian and antiquated laws that find no space in any modern liberal democracy,' it said.

Outlook Web Bureau 04 June 2021, Last Updated at 2:53 pm
BJP Leader Shyam had alleged that Vinod Dua, in his YouTube show, had made some allegations against the prime minister.
Welcoming the Supreme Court verdict on the sedition case against veteran journalist Vinod Dua, the Editors Guild of India (EGI) on Friday demanded repeal of the "draconian" and "antiquated" sedition laws.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court quashed a sedition case against Dua for his alleged comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his YouTube show last year, saying a 1962 verdict entitles every journalist to protection.

“EGI expresses satisfaction with the Supreme Court’s concerns over the chilling effect that sedition laws have on free media and our democracy,” the Guild said in a statement.

“The Guild demands repeal of these draconian and antiquated laws that find no space in any modern liberal democracy,” it said.

The apex court not just quashed the criminal complaint against Dua, but also underlined the importance of protecting journalists from sedition cases, the Guild noted.

“While the reference to the earlier judgement of Justice Kedar Nath Singh and the need to protect journalists from sedition charges is welcome, the manner in which such laws are implemented by the law enforcement authorities in different parts of the country, leading to pre-trial incarceration, needs further intervention by the apex court,” the Guild added.

With PTI inputs

 

