December 04, 2020
'Khalistani', 'Anti-National' Labels On Farmers Marring Credibility: Editors Guild

The body also advised media organisations to be fair and balanced in reporting the protests.

PTI 04 December 2020
Farmers stage a protest at Delhi Noida border
The Editors Guild of India (EGI) on Friday expressed concerns over the news coverage of the farmers' protests in Delhi, saying certain sections of the media were delegitimising the stir by labelling them "Khalistanis" and "anti-nationals" without any evidence.

This goes against the tenets of responsible and ethical journalism, and such actions compromise the credibility of the media, it said in a statement.

"The Editors Guild of India is concerned about the news coverage of the farmers' protest in the national capital, wherein certain sections of the media have been labelling them as 'Khalistanis', 'anti-national', and other such terms to delegitimise the protests without any evidence or proof," the EGI said.

"EGI advises media organisations to display fairness, objectivity and balance in reporting farmers' protests, without displaying partisanship against those who are exercising their constitutional rights to express themselves. Media should not be complicit to any narrative that derogates dissent stereotypes protestors based on their attire and ethnicity," the statement issued by EGI president Seema Mustafa said.

