ED Summons Actor Yami Gautam For Questioning In Rs 1.5 Crore FEMA Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned actor Yami Gautam for questioning in a case related to alleged contravention of the foreign exchange law, official sources said on Friday.

The case pertains to transactions of about Rs 1.5 crore deposited in a private bank account.

Sources said the 32-year-old actor has been asked to appear before the central probe agency next week on July 7 at the office of the central probe agency in south Mumbai.

She has been summoned earlier too but she could not depose, the sources said.

The investigation is being done under the civil proceedings of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), the sources said.

Gautam has worked in a number of Hindi films apart from a few made in Tamil and Telugu.

Last month, she got married to filmmaker Aditya Dhar.

(PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine