ED Raids Former Ranbaxy Promoters Malvinder, Shivinder Singh In Money Laundering Case

Outlook Web Bureau 01 August 2019
Former Ranbaxy promoters Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday raided the premises linked to erstwhile Ranbaxy promoters, Malvinder Mohan Singh and Shivinder Mohan Singh, in connection with a money-laundering case, agency officials said.

They said the raids were conducted after the filing of a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The action is being seen in the backdrop of charges of alleged financial irregularities against the two brothers and the subsequent downfall of their businesses.

(PTI)

(More details awaited)

