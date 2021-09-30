Advertisement
Thursday, Sep 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

ED Attaches Assets Of Bengaluru Based Company In Alleged J&K Bank Loan Fraud

The assets of Bengaluru based spices company S A Rawther Spices Pvt Ltd has been attached by Enforcement Directorate under PMLA.

ED Attaches Assets Of Bengaluru Based Company In Alleged J&K Bank Loan Fraud
ED attaches assets of Bengaluru based spice company.(Representational image)

Trending

ED Attaches Assets Of Bengaluru Based Company In Alleged J&K Bank Loan Fraud
outlookindia.com
2021-09-30T11:58:15+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 30 Sep 2021, Updated: 30 Sep 2021 11:58 am

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth over Rs 145 crore of a Bengaluru-based spices company in a money laundering probe linked to an alleged loan fraud in the J&K Bank.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the agency said a factory building, shops, flats and lands of the company, S A Rawther Spices Pvt Ltd, and others were provisionally attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The total value of the attached properties is Rs 145.26 crore, it said.

The ED case stems from an FIR filed by the anti-corruption bureau of the J-K Police against the company and its promoter director Syed Anish Rawther, the then manager of J&K Bank branch located at BU Infantry Road in Bengaluru and other officials of the same bank, in August, 2019.

"In the FIR, it was alleged that S A Rawther Spices Pvt Ltd defaulted loan and was declared NPA (non performing asset) in September, 2017.Net amount of Rs 285.81 crore was outstanding with the company besides unapplied interest of Rs 66.91 crore against mortgaged collateral property of Rs 171 crore," the ED said in a statement.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

During the same period, it said, the firm "also borrowed Rs 16.5 crore from HDFC Bank and Rs 25 crore from RBL Bank and mortgaged the same property, which was already mortgaged with J&K Bank Ltd."

"The then branch manager (of J&K Bank) in connivance with promoter/director of the company caused loss to the state exchequer to the tune of Rs 352.72 crore," the agency claimed.

The company obtained multiple loans, and used them to export goods mostly to related parties and the export proceeds were never realised in India, it claimed.

"The company also diverted the funds to sister/group concerns by adjustment of their overdue export bills by releasing fresh packing credit, Inland Letters of Credit (ILC) towards dealings with sister concerns by way of accommodation of bills under garb of ILC."

"It was found that S A Rawther Spices Pvt Ltd has availed packing credit loans from J&K Bank and used the same for servicing instalments towards term loan account of Central Trade Agency Pvt Ltd., which is a sister concern of the former company," it said. (With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk New Delhi Enforcement Directorate Enforcement Directorate (ED) Scams/Frauds/Rackets National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

Punjab Political Turmoil: Sidhu To Meet Punjab CM On Thursday

Punjab Political Turmoil: Sidhu To Meet Punjab CM On Thursday

Police Rearrest Rape Accused For Harassing Victim In Uttar Pradesh

PCI Team To Enquire Allegations Of Journalists’ Harassment In Kashmir

With Declining Cyclone ‘Gulab’, IMD Predicts Heavy Rains In Gujarat’s Coastal Region

'Nava Keralam' Can Only Be Achieved If There Is Environment Of Peace And Communal Harmony: Kerala CM

Odisha Police To Seek Interpol's Aid In Nailing Mystery Woman In ITR Espionage Case

Covid-19: India Logs 23,529 Fresh Cases; Active Cases Lowest In 195 Days

Anand Sharma Urges Congress Chief To Take Action Over ‘Hooliganism’ At Sibal’s House

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

West Bengal By-polls: All Eyes On Bhawanipur

West Bengal By-polls: All Eyes On Bhawanipur

Glenn Maxwell, Bowlers Help RCB Rout RR In IPL 2021

Glenn Maxwell, Bowlers Help RCB Rout RR In IPL 2021

Lionel Messi Opens PSG Account As French Giants Humble English Champions Manchester City

Lionel Messi Opens PSG Account As French Giants Humble English Champions Manchester City

La Palma Volcano Eruption

La Palma Volcano Eruption

Advertisement

More from India

PM Modi's Visit To US, 'Very Sucessful': Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu

PM Modi's Visit To US, 'Very Sucessful': Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu

Mumbai Court Grants Bail To Builder, Aide In Param Bir Singh Extortion Case

Mumbai Court Grants Bail To Builder, Aide In Param Bir Singh Extortion Case

Bengal By-polls: Voting Begins, All Eyes On Mamata Banerjee's Bhawanipur Seat

Bengal By-polls: Voting Begins, All Eyes On Mamata Banerjee's Bhawanipur Seat

Amarinder Singh's Meeting With Amit Shah Fuels Speculations Over Future Of His Political Career

Amarinder Singh's Meeting With Amit Shah Fuels Speculations Over Future Of His Political Career

Read More from Outlook

Bengal By-polls: Voting Begins, All Eyes On Mamata Banerjee's Bhawanipur Seat

Bengal By-polls: Voting Begins, All Eyes On Mamata Banerjee's Bhawanipur Seat

Outlook Web Desk / The polling for by-polls is underway in West Bengal’s three constituencies, including Bhawanipur from where the state’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting.

PM Modi's Visit To US, 'Very Sucessful': Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu

PM Modi's Visit To US, 'Very Sucessful': Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu

PTI / Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US visit followed the annual UN General Assembly address, the first in-person Quad Leaders' Summit and several bilateral meetings.

Champions League: Darkness Descends Over Barca Vs Benfica

Champions League: Darkness Descends Over Barca Vs Benfica

After losing 3-0 against Bayern, the Catalan club faced yet another Champions League loss to remain at the bottom of Group E.

Anand Sharma Urges Congress Chief To Take Action Over ‘Hooliganism’ At Sibal’s House

Anand Sharma Urges Congress Chief To Take Action Over ‘Hooliganism’ At Sibal’s House

Outlook Web Desk / The Congress leader Anand Sharma urged party chief Sonia Gandhi to take action over ‘hooliganism’ by party workers at Kapil Sibal’s house.

Advertisement