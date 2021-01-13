January 13, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  ED Arrests Former TMC MP K D Singh In Money Laundering Case

ED Arrests Former TMC MP K D Singh In Money Laundering Case

The official sources said that Singh has been placed under arrest under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Outlook Web Bureau 13 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
ED Arrests Former TMC MP K D Singh In Money Laundering Case
MP K D Singh
PTI
ED Arrests Former TMC MP K D Singh In Money Laundering Case
outlookindia.com
2021-01-13T13:41:17+05:30

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday arrested former TMC MP K D Singh in a money laundering case. The ED is probing him as part of two money laundering cases.

The official sources said that Singh has been placed under arrest under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) party is led by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Singh is stated to be not involved in the party affairs for quite some time.

The central probe agency had carried out searches at the premises of Singh and those linked to him in September 2019 in connection with two PMLA cases.

Singh has been the chairman of the Alchemist group and while he resigned from the post in 2012, he is stated to be the Chairman, Emeritus and founder of the business group.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

15-Year-Old Deaf, Mute Girl Brutally Gangraped, Eyes Damaged In Bihar, 3 Held

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Delhi Enforcement Directorate Money laundering Trinamool Congress (TMC) National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos