No Assembly Elections In J&K For Now, Only Lok Sabha Elections, Says CEC

Lok Sabha elections will begin on April 11 and polling would be held over seven phases through May 19, followed by counting of all votes on May 23, the Election Commission announced on Sunday.

The term of the present Lok Sabha ends on June 3.

In 2014, the EC had announced the election schedule on March 5 and the nine-phase electoral exercise was spread across April and May.

Below are the LIVE updates:

- After the EC's poll announcement, AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it was time to throw out the Narendra Modi dispensation, "the most dictatorial and anti-federal" government in the history of India, with the help of the people.

Ultimately back to We the people -the real power of our democracy. Time to throw out the most dictatorial and anti-federal govt in the history of India. Time to seek answers on demonetisation, jobs, destruction of traders n destroying brotherhood amongst different communities — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 10, 2019

- Moments after the Election Commission annoucned that elections in J&K will not be held along with the Lok Sabha elections, former J&K CM Omar Abdullah tweeted his disapproval of the decision saying "first time since 1996 Assembly elections in J&K are not being held on time."

First time since 1996 Assembly elections in J&K are not being held on time. Remember this the next time you are praising PM Modi for his strong leadership. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 10, 2019

-Minutes after the Election Commission announced the dates for the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted seeking "blessings".

Guided by ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, NDA seeks your blessings again.

We spent the last five years fulfilling basic necessities that were left unfulfilled for 70 long years. Now, time has come to build on that and create a strong, prosperous & secure India. #PhirEkBaarModiSarkar — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 10, 2019

- Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir not to be held along with Lok Sabha polls: EC

- Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal, Odisha and Sikkim to be held with Lok Sabha polls: EC

- Anantnag Lok Sabha seat in J&K to go for polling in three phases due to security reasons: EC

- In the first phase, 91 constituencies will to go for polls, 97 constituencies in the second phase, 115 constituencies in the third, 71 in fourth phase, 51 in fifth phase, 59 in sixth and 59 in the seventh phase.

-Phase 5: 51 constituencies in 7 states

Phase 6: 59 constituencies 7 states

Phase 7: 59 constituencies in 8 states

- Phase 1: 91 constituencies across 20 states

Phase 2: 97 constituencies in 30 states (including Union Territories)

Phase 3: 115 constituencies in 14 states

Phase 4: 71 constituencies in 9 states

- Phase 6 polling on 12th May. Phase 7 polling on 19th May. Counting for both phases on May 23.

- Phase 5 polling on May 6 and counting on May 23

- Phase 3 polling on 23rd April and counting on 23rd May

- Phase 1 polling date 11 April, 2019. And counting- will be on 23rd May

- Phase 2 polling date is 18 April, 2019 and counting will be on 23rd May

CEC Arora: There will be seven phases of Lok Sabha elections

- Social media platforms have appointed grievance officers to counter fake news and hate speech

- CEC Arora: Media experts included in Model Code of Conduct panel to deal with media related violations

- Candidates required to furnish information about social media accounts. The model code of conduct provisions will also apply on information shared by candidates on social media platforms: CEC

CEC Arora: If a complaint is received regarding cash transaction, and the informer doesn’t want photo or identity revealed, the news of the seizure will be published in newspapers next day. Protect the identity of informers, is a major empowerment tool

- CEC Arora: Control rooms and complaint rooms set up will be active 24X7. Sensitive and booths with security issues will have senior observers for stringent monitoring

- Of the total 900 million voters this year, 15 million voters are in the 18-19 age group: CEC

-EVMs will have faces of candidates, says CEC Arora

- Central police forces are going to be deployed in large numbers for Lok Sabha elections, especially in sensitive areas: CEC Arora

- Model code of conduct for polls comes into effect from today. Elaborate arrangements made to ensure effective implementation of the model code of conduct, any violation will be dealt in a strict manner: CEC Arora

- VVPATs will be available with EVMs in all polling stations, says CEC Arora

-While finalising poll dates, we looked into examination schedule of various state boards and festivals dates: CEC

- Increase of 10.1 % in number of polling booths from previous elections

-Total electorate in the final published roll will be 900 million: CEC Sunil Arora

-We visited several states and UTs to review poll preparedness: CEC Sunil Arora

- Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora along with election commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra arrives at Vigyan Bhawan, Delhi for the presser.

- Hours before the Commission's scheduled announcement, the Congress on Sunday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying it was the first day of his "vidai parv" (farewell festival).

"It's first day of Vidai Parv of Modi ji. Voters are ready," said AICC spokesperson Pawan Khera.

- Recently, the Commission has faced flak from Opposition leaders over alleged delay in the announcement of election dates.

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Monday raised questions on the Commission for not announcing dates for general elections and asked whether it was waiting for the prime minister's "official" travel programme "to conclude".

-In the 2019 general elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make his bid to return to power amid hectic parleys by several political parties to put a united fight against the ruling BJP and cobble up a coalition.