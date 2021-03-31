March 31, 2021
Poshan
EC Orders Transfer Of West Bengal Police Chief Ahead Of Assembly Polls

The poll body ordered the transfer of officers to non-election assignments following inputs provided by its special observers.

Outlook Web Bureau 31 March 2021
The Election Commission (EC)  has ordered the transfer of two police officers in West Bengal to non-election assignments following inputs provided by its special observers. These include the sub-divisional police officer of West Bengal's Haldia and the circle inspector of Mahishadal in the state's Purba Medinipur district.

In separate letters to the chief secretary and the chief electoral officer of the state on Tuesday, the EC said SDPO, Haldia, Barun Baidya should be replaced by Uttam Mitra. Similarly, Circle Inspector, Mahishadal, Bichitra Bikas Roy should be replaced by Inspector, Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench, Sirshendu Das.

Assembly elections are being held in West Bengal in eight phases. While the first phase of polling for the elections was held on March 27, the second phase will be held on April 1.

(With inputs from PTI)

Outlook Web Bureau West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Election Commission Election officials West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 National

