EC Issues Notice To TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee For Violating Poll Code

The Election Commission on Wednesday issued a notice to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for violating the model code of conduct while campaigning for the West Bengal Assembly elections.

According to reports, the EC served the notice to Banerjee in connection with her remarks urging the Muslim community to vote en block for the TMC.

The development comes just a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the TMC chief claiming her comments indicate that the Muslim vote bank is slipping from the TMC’s grasp.

"Didi recently asked all Muslims to vote en bloc for her. It shows that the Muslim vote bank is slipping out of her hands. Had we said the same thing that all Hindus should unite, everybody would have criticised us. The EC would have sent us notices. We would have been censured," Modi had said while addressing an election rally in Bengal on Tuesday.

The BJP on Monday had approached the Election Commission seeking action against Banerjee, alleging she had violated the Representation of the People's Act by asking Muslims to come together and vote for her party in the state Assembly polls.

(With PTI inputs)

