March 31, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  EC Issues Notice To A Raja For Derogatory Remarks Against CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

EC Issues Notice To A Raja For Derogatory Remarks Against CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

The Election Commission has asked DMK leader A Raja to explain his stance over his 'derogatory remarks' against Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami's mother.

Outlook Web Bureau 31 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
EC Issues Notice To A Raja For Derogatory Remarks Against CM Edappadi K Palaniswami
A Raja
File Photo
EC Issues Notice To A Raja For Derogatory Remarks Against CM Edappadi K Palaniswami
outlookindia.com
2021-03-31T08:36:18+05:30

The Election Commission has issued a show cause notice to DMK leader A Raja for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami during an election campaign.

As per the reports, the Commission said, it is of the view that the “Contents of the speech made by you are not only derogatory, but also obscene and lower the dignity of motherhood of women, which seems to be a serious violation of the provisions of Model Code of Conduct".

“The Commission has given you an opportunity to explain your position in this regard on or before 6 pm on March 31, failing which the Commission shall take a decision without any further reference to you,” it said.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Explained: OCI Card Holders No Longer Required To Carry Old Passports For India Travel

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Edappadi K. Palaniswami A Raja Tamil Nadu Election Commission National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos