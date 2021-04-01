EC Bars DMK Leader A Raja From Campaigning For 48 Hours

The Election Commission has barred DMK leader A Raja from campaigning for 48 hours over his derogatory remarks on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami during an election campaign.

In its order, the poll panel reprimanded Raja for violation of the model code of conduct, delisted his name from the list of star campaigners of the DMK and debarred him from campaigning for 48 hours "with immediate effect."

"The Commission also advises you to be watchful and not to make intemperate, indecent, derogatory, obscene remarks and lower the dignity of women in future during election campaign," the order read.

The DMK leader was earlier issued a show-cause notice by the Election Commission.

“The Commission has given you an opportunity to explain your position in this regard on or before 6 pm on March 31, failing which the Commission shall take a decision without any further reference to you,” it said.

While campaigning at Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni from where Udhayanidhi Stalin is contesting, Raja had compared his leader Stalin with the chief minister and said: “While Stalin was born out of a legitimate relationship and through a normal delivery, Palaniswami was born out of an illicit relationship and through a premature delivery. And a doctor from Delhi – Prime Minister Modi – is giving a healthy certificate to this premature baby by holding his hand.”

Assembly polls will be held in Tamil Nadu on April 6 in a single phase for which campaigning would end in the evening of April 4.

(With PTI inputs.)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine