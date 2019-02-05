﻿
5.6 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Kashmir, Tremors Felt In Srinagar, Delhi-NCR

An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir’s Kashmir region on Tuesday. The tremors were also felt in Delhi-NCR region.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 February 2019
Representative Image
2019-02-05T23:04:59+0530

An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. The tremors were also felt in Srinagar and parts of Delhi-NCR region. 

The earthquake struck at 10.17 pm and lasted several seconds as people ran out of their homes, fearing for their safety, an officials said. 

The epicentre of the quake was at a depth of 40 kilometres in northwestern Kashmir, 118 kilometres from Srinagar.

Earthquake tremors werr felt In Pakistan's Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Murree, Abbottabad, Haripur, Gilgit, Peshawer, Manshera, Battagram Sawat and surrounding areas.

Former chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted on feeling the tremors. "Srinagar rocks!" he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, a 3.8-magnitude earthquake had struct Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh. The tremors were also felt in several parts of Chamba district.

(With inputs from agencies)

