5.6 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Kashmir, Tremors Felt In Srinagar, Delhi-NCR

An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. The tremors were also felt in Srinagar and parts of Delhi-NCR region.

The earthquake struck at 10.17 pm and lasted several seconds as people ran out of their homes, fearing for their safety, an officials said.

The epicentre of the quake was at a depth of 40 kilometres in northwestern Kashmir, 118 kilometres from Srinagar.

Earthquake tremors werr felt In Pakistan's Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Murree, Abbottabad, Haripur, Gilgit, Peshawer, Manshera, Battagram Sawat and surrounding areas.

Former chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted on feeling the tremors. "Srinagar rocks!" he tweeted.

Srinagar rocks! — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 5, 2019

Earlier in the day, a 3.8-magnitude earthquake had struct Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh. The tremors were also felt in several parts of Chamba district.

(With inputs from agencies)