Friday, Oct 01, 2021
Earthquake Of 2.5 Magnitude Hits Karnataka's Vijayapura District

The earthquake occurred at 13:47:06 IST, epicentred at 2.5 km NE of Masuti gram panchayat in Basavana Bagewadi taluk of Vijayapura, it said in a statement.

Representational Image | AP

2021-10-01T19:14:48+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Published: 01 Oct 2021, Updated: 01 Oct 2021 7:14 pm

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) reported on Friday an earthquake of 2.5 magnitude in Vijayapura district. 

According to their statement, the earthquake occurred at 13:47:06 IST, epicentred at 2.5 km NE of Masuti gram panchayat in Basavana Bagewadi taluk of Vijayapura.

According to KSNDMC, people need not panic as the intensity observed is very low and not destructive.

"The Seismic Intensity map of the Earthquake from the Epicentre is presented, wherein intensities observed are very low. This type of earthquake does not create any harm to the local community, although there may be slight shaking observed locally," it said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Earthquake Karnataka Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC)
