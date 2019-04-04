Earthquake Jolts Northeastern States

India's northeast was jolted on Thursday by an earthquake of slight intensity affecting some parts of Assam, Meghalaya and adjoining areas of the north-eastern region.

"The quake, measuring 5.2 on the Richter Scale, occurred at 1.15 p.m. and had its epicentre in Manipur's Senapati district," a seismologist told IANS.

India's northeastern states -- Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur -- are considered by seismologists as the sixth major earthquake-prone belt in the world.

IANS





