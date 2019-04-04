﻿
Earthquake Jolts Northeastern States

The earthquake was felt in some parts of Assam, Meghalaya and adjoining areas of the north-eastern region.

Outlook Web Bureau 04 April 2019
India's northeast was jolted on Thursday by an earthquake of slight intensity affecting some parts of Assam, Meghalaya and adjoining areas of the north-eastern region.

"The quake, measuring 5.2 on the Richter Scale, occurred at 1.15 p.m. and had its epicentre in Manipur's Senapati district," a seismologist told IANS.

India's northeastern states -- Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur -- are considered by seismologists as the sixth major earthquake-prone belt in the world.

