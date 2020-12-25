December 25, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Dry Run For Covid Vaccine In Two Punjab Districts, Check Details

Dry Run For Covid Vaccine In Two Punjab Districts, Check Details

The minister said immunisation partners the UNDP and the WHO at state-level would support the dry run.

PTI 25 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Dry Run For Covid Vaccine In Two Punjab Districts, Check Details
Representational Image/Unsplash
Dry Run For Covid Vaccine In Two Punjab Districts, Check Details
outlookindia.com
2020-12-25T10:35:09+05:30

The Centre has chosen Punjab to conduct a dry run of Covid-19 vaccine on December 28 and 29, state Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said on Thursday.

"The districts of Ludhiana and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar have been selected for the dry run," he said in an official statement here.

Sidhu said the dry run is aimed at testing the laid out mechanisms for the vaccination roll-out in the health system.

 "It will provide insights on any gaps or bottlenecks so that those could be addressed before the commencement of the Covid-19 drive. The dry run is to be conducted in one or two districts under the overall leadership of the district collector/magistrate," he said. 

The minister said immunisation partners the UNDP and the WHO at state-level would support the dry run.

 He said the drive is proposed to be conducted in four states-- Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat and Punjab.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Muslim Youth Booked Under ‘Love Jihad’ Law For Walking Home With A Friend In UP

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Punjab COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos