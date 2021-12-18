Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 18, 2021
Drone Used To Drop Covid-19 Vaccines In Remote Palghar Village, First Time In Maharashtra

According to District Collector Dr Manik Gursal, the experimental initiative transported a a batch of 300 vaccines from Jawhar to Zaap village in Maharashtra's Palghar. The operation was completed in just a little over nine minutes.

Representational Image

2021-12-18T12:18:50+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 18 Dec 2021, Updated: 18 Dec 2021 12:18 pm

The district administration of Palghar in Maharashtra carried out an experiment on Thursday deploying  a drone to deliver Covid-19 vaccine doses in a remote village situated in a rugged terrain, a top official said.

According to the district collector Dr Manik Gursal, who coordinated in the trial, the experiment, which was successfully carried out on Thursday, is probably the first of its kind in the state.

"As part of the exercise, a batch of 300 vaccines was transported from Jawhar to Zaap village. The task, which would have otherwise taken more than 40 minutes, was completed in just a little over nine minutes. The vaccines were delivered at the local public health centre," the district administration said in a release issued on Friday.

The distance between the two points is around 20 kms, an official said.

District health officer Dr Dayanand Suryavanshi said this could become possible with the help of private entities that came forward to help.

"This will go a long way in the vaccination drive as the doses can now easily be sent to the doorsteps of those villagers, who find it difficult to reach the inoculation centres. To some extent, it will also help remove the misconceptions related to vaccination from the minds of people," he said. 

Palghar Drone deliveries Maharashtra COVID-19 Vaccine
