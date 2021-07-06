Woman Found Strangled In UP For Dowry, Police Apprehends Husband And In-Laws

In a village of the Khatoli area of Muzaffarnagar, a woman named Shital was found strangled at her in-laws’ house on Tuesday. According to the family's statement recorded by the police, demand for dowry was the primary cause behind the mishap.

Police have booked Shital’s husband Vishal, father-in-law Vikram Singh and three others in the case.

According to police, the incident took place at Dahod village on Monday and the victim’ family alleged that she was being harassed for dowry by her in-laws, who were demanding a car and other things.

Shital had married Vishal six years ago.

(With PTI Inputs)

