Dowry Case: Man Sentenced To Life For Killing Wife, In-Laws Jailed For 3 Years

A fast track court in Muzaffarnagar has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his wife for not giving dowry in 2016.

The man's father has been sentenced to 10 years in jail while his mother and father to three years each in prison after the Additional District and Sessions Judge, Sumit Panwar, found them guilty on Wednesday.

The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 14,000 on the all the three convicts.

According to government lawyer Virendra Singh Nagar, the convict Raju killed his wife by slitting her throat and was helped by his parents, Sompal and Shashi, in carrying out the crime in Bhagwanpuri village here on November 11, 2016.

(With PTI Inputs)