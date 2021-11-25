Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Dowry Case: Man Sentenced To Life For Killing Wife, In-Laws Jailed For 3 Years

The convict Raju killed his wife by slitting her throat for not bringing enough dowry. It was brought up in the Muzaffarnagar court that the Raju's parents accompanied him in carrying out the crime. Raju has been imprisoned for life.

Dowry Case: Man Sentenced To Life For Killing Wife, In-Laws Jailed For 3 Years
Representational Image | Stock Photo

Trending

Dowry Case: Man Sentenced To Life For Killing Wife, In-Laws Jailed For 3 Years
outlookindia.com
2021-11-25T12:04:42+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 25 Nov 2021, Updated: 25 Nov 2021 12:04 pm

A fast track court in Muzaffarnagar has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his wife for not giving dowry in 2016.

The man's father has been sentenced to 10 years in jail while his mother and father to three years each in prison after the Additional District and Sessions Judge, Sumit Panwar, found them guilty on Wednesday.

The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 14,000 on the all the three convicts.

According to government lawyer Virendra Singh Nagar, the convict Raju killed his wife by slitting her throat and was helped by his parents, Sompal and Shashi, in carrying out the crime in Bhagwanpuri village here on November 11, 2016.

(With PTI Inputs)

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Muzaffarnagar Anti-Dowry Dowry Crime Against Women National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Delhi Air Pollution: SC Re-Imposes Ban On Construction Activities

Delhi Air Pollution: SC Re-Imposes Ban On Construction Activities

Pandemic Hell House | Trapped With The Abuser

Covid-19 Update India: Active Cases Lowest in 539 Days, Down To Almost 1 Lakh

Meghalaya Congress Defection: 12 MLAs To Join TMC Today

Noida Airport: 'Bhoomi Pujan' By PM Modi At Jewar Today; All You Need To Know

A Ramachandran's Exhibition Brings Back Known Muses- Lotus Pond, Bhil Women

Why Adopting An Abandoned Infant Is Nothing Short Of A Patience Test In India

Shimla: Massive Landslide Halts Traffic At National Highway, No Casualty Reported

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Thanksgiving 2021: US Gears Up For Holiday Season With Turkeys And Travel

Thanksgiving 2021: US Gears Up For Holiday Season With Turkeys And Travel

K-Pop Band BTS Makes History At Star Studded American Music Awards of 2021

K-Pop Band BTS Makes History At Star Studded American Music Awards of 2021

Construction Of Ahmedabad's Umiya Dham Temple Begins In Gujarat Amid The Twinkle Of Diyas

Construction Of Ahmedabad's Umiya Dham Temple Begins In Gujarat Amid The Twinkle Of Diyas

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from India

Farmers Yet To End Protest, Next Decision On Nov 27: BKU Leader Rakesh Tikait

Farmers Yet To End Protest, Next Decision On Nov 27: BKU Leader Rakesh Tikait

Odisha Assembly Set For Stormy Start As Oppn Vows To Defy New Question Hour Rule

Odisha Assembly Set For Stormy Start As Oppn Vows To Defy New Question Hour Rule

Xinjiang Footage Sheds New Light On Uyghur Detention Camps

Xinjiang Footage Sheds New Light On Uyghur Detention Camps

Shimla's Water Woes: India's Favourite Hill Station Continues To Be At Risk

Shimla's Water Woes: India's Favourite Hill Station Continues To Be At Risk

Read More from Outlook

Noida Airport: 'Bhoomi Pujan' By PM Modi At Jewar Today; All You Need To Know

Noida Airport: 'Bhoomi Pujan' By PM Modi At Jewar Today; All You Need To Know

Outlook Web Desk / Noida International Greenfield Airport(Jewar airport) will have the capacity of serving 1.2 crore passengers/year. Delhiites will be able to reach in just 21 minutes. All you need to know.

J&K Congress In Crisis As Azad Loyalists Revolt Against Current Leadership

J&K Congress In Crisis As Azad Loyalists Revolt Against Current Leadership

Naseer Ganai / The resignation letters have come from 23 Congress leaders when former CM Ghulam Nabi Azad is holding rallies in Jammu that witnesses huge participation from Congress workers.

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 1, Live: Shubman Gill's Fifty Lifts India

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 1, Live: Shubman Gill's Fifty Lifts India

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of India vs New Zealand first Test at Green Park, Kanpur. It will be the 61st Test between IND vs NZ.

Why Adopting An Abandoned Infant Is Nothing Short Of A Patience Test In India

Why Adopting An Abandoned Infant Is Nothing Short Of A Patience Test In India

Lachmi Deb Roy / Parents who are still waiting to adopt feel that the need for multiple stakeholders including Center, States, CARA and PaPs to come together has made it complex.

Advertisement