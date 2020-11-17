November 17, 2020
Corona
Doubling Testing, More ICU Beds Among Steps To Tackle Delhi's Covid Spike: Govt

Union health secretary outlines new measures to address rising cases in the national capital

PTI 17 November 2020
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan
PTI
Doubling Covid-19 testing capacity to 1 to 1.2 lakh and increasing ICU beds to over 6,000 are among the decisions taken by the government to tackle the spike in coronavirus infections in Delhi, the Centre said on Tuesday.

A decision has also been taken to increase house-to-house surveillance of active cases in containment zones and other vulnerable pockets for which 7,000-8,000 teams will be put on this exercise, a hike from the existing 3,000 teams that are currently involved.

Addressing a press conference, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said Delhi was testing very less in June at around 5,776 tests per day and that number rose to over 50,000 in September which after that plateaued out and the recent spike of Covid cases may be because many positive cases escaped the net.

"In the last two days decision of urgent actions taken by the government included an increase in overall beds, including ICU beds, doubling testing to 1-1.2 lakh per day; right mix of RTPCR and antigen tests, strengthening and augmenting home care support, mobilising doctors and nurses, enforcing quarantine of contacts, containment zone SOPs and Covid-appropriate behaviour," he said.

Odisha Student Walks 10km To File Complaint Against Father

