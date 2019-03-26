﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  'Double Standards': Vijay Mallya Lashes Out At Govt Over Jet Airways Bailout

Vijay Mallya reacted to the takeover of Jet Airways by banks led by State Bank of India in a series of tweets and said,"...Only wish the same was done for Kingfisher".

Outlook Web Bureau 26 March 2019
Vijay Mallya on Tuesday attacked the government for the Jet Airways bailout and alleged "double standards" by the NDA goverment
AP Photo
outlookindia.com
2019-03-26T10:26:16+0530
Lashing out at public sector banks for "double standards" as well as the current NDA regime for their intervention to bailout Jet Airways, embattled liquor baron Vijay Mallya on Tuesday said that the same lenders made his Kingfisher airlines "fail ruthlessly".

In a series of tweets reacting to banks led by State Bank of India taking over management control of troubled Jet Airways, Mallya said,"...Only wish the same was done for Kingfisher".

"Happy to see that PSU Banks have bailed out Jet Airways saving jobs, connectivity and enterprise," he said.

He further said,"the same PSU Banks let India's finest airline with the best employees and connectivity fail ruthlessly. Double standards under NDA."

Mallya, who is facing extradition to India from the UK, lamented that his efforts to save Kingfisher Airlines was "not recognised and instead slammed in every possible way".

"I invested over Rs 4,000 crores into Kingfisher Airlines to save the company and its employees," he claimed.

He also lashed out at the BJP for differential treatment meted out to Kingfisher and Jet Airways.

"BJP spokesman eloquently read out my letters to PM Manmohan Singh and alleged that PSU Banks under the UPA Government had wrongly supported Kingfisher Airlines," Mallya said.

He further said, "Media decimated me for writing to the current PM. I wonder what has changed now under the NDA Government."

The fugitive businessman reiterated his offer to pay off dues through his assets.

"And I repeat once again that I have placed liquid assets before the Hon'ble Karnataka High Court to pay off the PSU Banks and all other creditors. Why do the Banks not take my money. It will help them to save Jet Airways if nothing else," he said.

Last month Mallya, who is wanted in India on alleged fraud and money laundering charges amounting to an estimated Rs 9,000 crores, had filed his application in the UK High Court, seeking permission to appeal against an extradition order signed by the British Home Secretary.

PTI

Outlook Web Bureau Vijay Mallya Delhi Kingfisher Airlines Jet Airways Loans National

