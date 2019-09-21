'Don't Worry, Won't Harm Your Son', Babul Supriyo To Mother Of Student Who Pulled His Hair

﻿
The BJP MP was manhandled, thrashed and held up at Jadavpur University on Thursday evening by Left-Wing students.

Outlook Web Bureau 21 September 2019
Photo shared by BJP MP Babul Supriyo shows students at Jadavpur University attacking him.
Twitter/ Babul Supriyo
After BJP MP Babul Supriyo posted photo of a student pulling his hair at Kolkata's Jadavpur University on Thursday, he assured the mother of the student that he won't harm him.

After Supriyo shared the photo of his attacker, a video of the student's mother went viral on social media. The woman, whom Supriyo referred to as aunty, pleaded pardon for his son.

Responding to the video, Supriyo on Saturday wrote on Twitter: "Please don't worry, Aunty -- I won't harm your boy. I only want him to draw a lesson from his mistake. I haven't lodged an FIR against anyone: in fact, I haven't let anyone lodge an FIR. Please don't worry -- and please get well soon. Please accept my regards."

The BJP MP was manhandled, thrashed and held up at Jadavpur University on Thursday evening by Left-Wing students. It was almost after an hour that the West Bengal Governor rushed to the campus to his rescue.

