'Don't Worry, Won't Harm Your Son', Babul Supriyo To Mother Of Student Who Pulled His Hair

After BJP MP Babul Supriyo posted photo of a student pulling his hair at Kolkata's Jadavpur University on Thursday, he assured the mother of the student that he won't harm him.

After Supriyo shared the photo of his attacker, a video of the student's mother went viral on social media. The woman, whom Supriyo referred to as aunty, pleaded pardon for his son.

These are self-proclaimed Naxalites.. the one with a red Band and the one with blue stripe shirt - he is the one who can be seen catching hold of my hair.. Check out my reasoning with them and then check their demeanour..



LinkðÂÂÂÂÂÂhttps://t.co/HJhyH7qB97 #JadavpurUniversity pic.twitter.com/aAu8szVnXA — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) September 20, 2019

Responding to the video, Supriyo on Saturday wrote on Twitter: "Please don't worry, Aunty -- I won't harm your boy. I only want him to draw a lesson from his mistake. I haven't lodged an FIR against anyone: in fact, I haven't let anyone lodge an FIR. Please don't worry -- and please get well soon. Please accept my regards."

The BJP MP was manhandled, thrashed and held up at Jadavpur University on Thursday evening by Left-Wing students. It was almost after an hour that the West Bengal Governor rushed to the campus to his rescue.