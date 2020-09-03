'Stay Out Of Punjab', Amarinder Singh To Arvind Kejriwal

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, asking him to stop interfering in the affairs of his state and take control of the COVID-19 situation in the national capital.



"We don't need your oximeters. We just need you to rein in your workers in Punjab, where they are trying to incite my people into not going to hospitals to get themselves tested and treated for Covid," Singh said.



His remarks come after the Delhi Chief Minister proposed to extend help to Punjab by sending AAP workers to travel across the state with oximeter.



The tensions between the two fuelled after Singh referred to a video that was being circulated widely, allegedly distributed by AAP government, which spoke about the state health department removing the organs of dead COVID patients.



Amarinder Singh,31, the AAP worker who has been accused of circulating the video has been arrested and being questioned about the source, and also his motive behind circulating the video.

The Punjab Chief Minister stated that Kejriwal's move about using oximeter seriously pointed towards his party's "conspiracy to question Punjab government's efforts to contain the spread of the deadly virus and protect its people from it."



Speaking about Kejriwal's ploy to degrade the state government's efforts, he revealed that this morning the police had registered a case after a local journalist claimed to have shot the video in lieu of money.

"Such rumours provoking a section of the community to resist proper medical care, which needs to be provided to all Covid-affected citizens, ... is a clear case of a deadly criminal conspiracy," Singh said.



Punjab has reported nearly 57,000 Covid cases so far, of which 1,618 are deaths linked to the virus and around 15,600 are active cases.



Delhi, on the other hand, has over 1.79 lakh confirmed cases, of which around 16,500 are active and around 4,500 are deaths.

