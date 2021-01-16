Don’t Fall Prey To Rumours, Trust The Covid-19 Vaccines: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the first phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive on Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged everyone to not fall prey to rumours or misinformation about the coronavirus vaccines and requested everyone to put their trust in the vaccine makers.

During the first phase of the drive nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers will be vaccinated throughout the country.

A total of 3,006 session sites across all states and union territories were virtually connected during the launch, earlier today. According to reports, around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated at each session site.

Kejriwal inspected the Covid-19 vaccination campaign at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital in Delhi and interacted with some health workers who received the shot and lauded their contribution in fighting the pandemic. The vaccination drive was launched at 81 centres in Delhi on Saturday.

"I have interacted with those vaccinated. No one has any problem. All are happy that they will get rid of coronavirus," the chief minister said.

He said, "I want to say to all not to pay attention to rumours and misinformation. The experts say vaccines are safe and there is no need to worry." But there is a need to use face masks and maintain social distancing even after receiving the vaccine shots, Kejriwal stressed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the vaccination programme covering the entire length and breadth of the country and urged people to be patient during the Covid-19 immunisation drive.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had earlier this month approved Oxford University’s Covid-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and the indigenously developed Covaxin manufactured by Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country.

According to the government, the shots will be offered first to an estimated one crore healthcare workers and around two crore frontline workers, and then to persons above 50 years of age, followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities. The cost of vaccination of healthcare and frontline workers will be borne by the central government.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine