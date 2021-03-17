Don’t Cheat People, Urge You To Take Back Bill On LG Powers: Arvind Kejriwal To Centre

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday staged a protest at Jantar Mantar opposing the Centre’s move to introduce a bill in the Lok Sabha seeking to define certain roles and powers of the Lieutenant Governor of the national capital.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Monday introduced the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (GNCTD) in the Lok Sabha.

According to the bill, the "government" in the city would mean the "Lieutenant Governor" in context of any law made by the legislative assembly.

The bill also makes it mandatory for the Delhi government to take the opinion of the LG before any executive action.

Opposing the bill, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday alleged that the Centre wants to weaken his government through this bill.

"I want to appeal to the Centre to take back the GNCTD Bill, don't cheat the people with this legislation," Kejriwal said.

He further said the BJP has brought the bill as it is scared of the AAP's reach in other states.

"That is why they are trying to stop our development work in Delhi," he claimed.

Delhi ministers, AAP MLAs and councillors took part in the protest at Jantar Mantar against the bill which, according to the party, gives overarching power to the LG.

(With PTI inputs)

