Don't Blame BJP, Aircraft For Problems In Your 'Corrupt Alliance': Rajeev Chandrasekhar To Karnataka Dy CM

On Sunday night, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Parameshwara had shared an article on Twitter which claimed that aircraft which ferried the rebel Congress-JD(S) legislators to Mumbai belongs to a company associated with Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 July 2019
Rajeev Chandrasekhar outside Parliament in New Delhi. (File photo:PTI)
BJP parliamentarian Rajeev Chandrasekhar has hit out Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr Parameshwara, who alleged that the saffron party was "attempting to topple a democratically elected govt and grab power."

On Sunday night, Parameshwara had shared an article on Twitter which claimed that aircraft which ferried the rebel Congress-JD(S) legislators to Mumbai belongs to a company associated with Chandrasekhar.

"Traces of BJP's role in destabilizing the govt are all over the place," the deputy CM wrote.

"It is disgraceful that the party is attempting to topple a democratically elected govt & grab power through the backdoor when the state is reeling under one of the worst droughts," he added.

A day later, Chandrasekhar quote-tweeted Parameshwara and wrote, "Dear @DrParameshwara - this “aircraft” is a commercial charter - tht has been chartered by many ppl incldg ur own ministers in past!"

He further lashed out at the Parameshwara, asking him not to blame him or an “aircraft” or @BJP4India for the problems in yr crooked corrupt opportunistic “alliance”.

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had also dismissed Congress' allegations that the BJP was behind all the trouble in Karnataka.

The Congress-JD(S) coalition government is currently firefighting dissenters who resigned from the Assembly pushing the government to the brink of collapse.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who cut short his US visit due to the ongoing political turmoil in his state, on Monday said he is confident his "government will survive."

"Government will survive, I have full confidence," NDTVquoted him as saying.

The chief minister's office has also communicated to the media that all JD(S) ministers have resigned from their respective portfolios and the state "Cabinet will be restructured soon".

"The issue will be resolved, don't worry. This government will run smoothly in the state," Kumaraswamy said, according to ANI.

Stressing that he wasn't anxious about the present political development, the JD(S) leader said, "I don't want to discuss anything about politics."

