Donald Trump Offers To Mediate Border Dispute Between India And China

Amid the stand-off between Indian and Chinese troops in several disputed areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that he was willing to mediate the border issue betweent the two neighbours.

"We have informed both India and China that the United States is ready, willing and able to mediate or arbitrate their now raging border dispute. Thank you!" Donald Trump tweeted.

The Indian army has increased its strength in Pangong Tso and Galwan Valley -- the two contentious areas where the Chinese army is learnt to have been deploying around troops besides gradually enhancing temporary infrastructure. Indian troops are resorting to "aggressive patrolling" in several sensitive areas including Demchok and Daulat Beg Oldi.

Over the past several days, China has built a stranglehold on a large part of the Galwan valley which includes a portion of Ladakh region. Chinese troops have entered 3-4 kms into Indian territory. The Galway valley was an area of stiff standoff during the 1962 war with China. This is China's first attempt to make alterations on this part of the Line of Actual Control since the sixties.

China on Wednesday said that the situation at the border with India is "overall stable and controllable," and both the countries have proper mechanisms and communication channels to resolve the issues through dialogue and consultation.

Trump's mediation offer comes a day after China directed its armed forces to “comprehensively strengthen" the training of troops and and be prepared for a war amid the Coronavirus pandemic that has seemingly impacted its national security.





