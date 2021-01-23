Domestic Tourism Getting Back On Track With Covid Under Control: Official

As the Covid-19 pandemic is slowly getting under control, domestic tourism is getting back on track, said the Union Tourism Industry.

There has been a gradual and steady increase in the number of travel booking for various Indian states like Goa, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh among other states, said Union Tourism Secretary Yogendra Tripathi said after attending the "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat" roadshow in Indore.

"As the COVID-19 pandemic is now under control in the country and several restrictions have been relaxed, tourism activities are on rising in Goa, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and other states."

"Special circumstances have arisen across the world because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The confidence in tourism is more important than the number of tourists", added Tripathi.

With PTI inputs

