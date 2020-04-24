Doctors At Delhi Hospital Clap, Celebrate As First Batch Of Coronavirus Patients Recover, Leave Hospital

The sound of claps reverberated the COIVD-19 block of Lady Hardinge Medical Hospital (LHMH) in New Delhi on April 23. All the doctors and health care professionals exchanged complements after the first batch of COVID-19 patients, admitted three weeks ago, fully recovered and left the hospital.

Opened almost a month ago to quarantine symptomatic COVID-19 patients in one of its blocks, renamed as the COVID-19 block, the hospital received its first batch of four coronavirus patients, who were in their 20s and 30s and showed acute symptoms, almost three weeks ago.

“We discharged them when they became symptomless and their reports came negative,” said Dr NN Mathur, Director, LHMH. “They were full of gratitude while leaving the hospital.”

Doctors said that it was a small exchange of complements, filling the atmosphere with happiness and a sense of achievement for a short period as bigger challenges lie ahead.

“These four patients hold a special significance for us. They were the first ones when the block was opened. They went on oxygen support multiple times, so their recovery is a morale booster for us. They were never admitted to the ICU,” a doctor said.

Doctors added that it took almost three weeks for the patients to recover, which suggests that the 14-day quarantine period is not of much significance today, as the behaviour and symptoms of Coronavirus keep on changing.

The block has a total 29 beds, including the ICU, and it is almost full to the capacity.

The hospital is also assisting in the functioning of YMCA COVID Care Centre, which was opened by the district magistrate for asymptomatic patients.