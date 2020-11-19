November 19, 2020
Corona
DMs Directed To Double Number Of Covid Testing Centres In Their Respective Districts In Delhi

Delhi has witnessed a spurt in coronavirus cases since October 28

PTI 19 November 2020
A health worker collects swab sample of a woman from an ambulance for COVID-19 testing
PTI photo
Amid a huge surge in Covid-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi government on Thursday directed all district magistrates (DMs) to take steps to double the number of testing centres in their respective districts immediately.

The order issued by the Delhi health department also said that manpower required for the new testing centres "may be hired from open market, if required".

It has been observed that the number of Covid-19 cases are increasing in Delhi and “to ensure early detection and subsequent isolation of the Covid-19 infected patients, it is felt necessary to enhance the Covid-19 testing capacity," the order said.

The issue was discussed at a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 15.

"It is therefore directed that all district magistrates/CDMOs will take steps to double the testing centres in all district immediately. The locations will be finalized by November 19, and actual scaling up will be done latest by November 21. Non-compliance will be viewed seriously," the order reads.

The national capital recorded 7,486 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the infection tally to over 5 lakh, even as 133 new fatalities, the highest single-day death count till date, pushed the toll to 7,943.

