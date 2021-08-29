DMRC Starts Separate Toilets For Transgender Community

In its effort to prevent gender discrimination, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has allowed transgender community access to separate toilets at its metro stations, the officials said on Sunday.

Earlier DMRC had these kind of facilities limited to specially-abled persons.

DMRC has also said any transgender can use any gender-based toilet as per his/her own wish or as per self-identified gender.

Currently, DMRC has 347 such separate toilets across its stations, an official said.

"In its efforts to provide safe space and prevent gender discrimination against transgenders, Delhi Metro on a priority basis has designated its existing toilets meant only for 'Divyangjans' so far, to be accessible for the transgenders too," the DMRC said in a statement.

To guide transgenders to these toilets, bilingual signages (English and Hindi both), along with symbols for both categories -- 'Persons with Disability' and 'Transgenders' -- have been installed adjacent to these toilets.

The provisions of section 22 of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, mandates adequate welfare measures for the transgender persons at all public buildings including public toilet facilities.

The Delhi Metro network spans about 390 km with 285 stations (including the Noida–Greater Noida Metro Corridor and Rapid Metro, Gurgaon). (With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine