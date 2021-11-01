Advertisement
Monday, Nov 01, 2021
Diwali 2021: Mumbai Police Warns Against 'Lucky Draw' Frauds Ahead Of Festival Of Lights

2021-11-01T18:06:09+05:30
Published: 01 Nov 2021, Updated: 01 Nov 2021 6:06 pm

Ahead of Diwali the Mumbai police on Monday urged people to not fall in the trap of fraudsters on pretext of “luck draws”.

The police’s cyber crime department has cautioned people ahead of the festival of lights.

Fraudsters are sending different offers with titles like 'online shopping lucky draw contest' as well as scratch cards and letters in the name of reputed e-commerce firms to people claiming they have won prizes ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, an official said.

"They then ask people to deposit an amount in order to claim the prize. However, the process is aimed at cheating people. No one should take part in such contests and should alert police instead," he added.(With PTI inputs)

Mumbai Maharashtra Diwali Mumbai Police
