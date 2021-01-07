‘Distressed To See News About Violence': PM Modi On US Capitol Clash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed shock at the storming of the US Capitol in Washington by supporters of President Donald Trump.
Terming the protests "unlawful", PM Modi said that the orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue.
Distressed to see news about rioting and violence in Washington DC. Orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue. The democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 7, 2021
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Distressed to see news about rioting and violence in Washington DC. Orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue."
He added, "The democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests."
