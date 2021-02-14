Disha Ravi's Arrest Causes Stir, Receives Flak On Social Media

Disha Ravi, a 21-year-old student and climate activist from Bengaluru was arrested on Sunday for her alleged role in sharing a "toolkit" on social media related to the farmers' protest.

A Delhi court later sent her to 5-day police custody.

The police have accused the activist of distributing the toolkit which was later used by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

However, the arrest of the young climate activist drew major flak from various nooks and corners on social media as several celebrities and activists condemned the arrest.

Indian Carnatic vocalist T M Krishna took to Twitter and questioned if Disha’s arrest was not a sign of descending into a police state.

If arresting a 21 year old environmental activist for sharing a social media tool kit is not a sign that we have descended into police state territory, I don't know what is ?

And the intention is also to threaten young people of this country#DishaRavi — T M Krishna (@tmkrishna) February 14, 2021

Actor Siddharth who is known for his role in ‘Rang De Basanti’ extended “unconditional solidarity” with Ravi.

Standing unconditionally in solidarity and support with #DishaRavi. I'm so sorry this happened to you sister. We are all with you. Stay strong. This injustice too shall pass. #shameondelhipolice — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) February 14, 2021

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh termed the arrest “completely atrocious”.

Completely atrocious! This is unwarranted harassment and intimidation. I express my full solidarity with Disha Ravi. https://t.co/bRJOeC9MnK — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) February 14, 2021

JNU student union president Aishe Ghosh said, “A 21 yr-old Climate Activist being arrested because of a "scripted story" the Govt. wrote to hide their failure, and just because more voices were uniting in support of our farmers.”

A 21 yr-old Climate Activist being arrested because of a "scripted story" the Govt. wrote to hide their failure, and just because more voices were uniting in support of our farmers.#DishaRavi pic.twitter.com/AoDI12jxXI — Aishe (à¦ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¦¶à§ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ) (@aishe_ghosh) February 14, 2021

Activist Kavitha Krishnan demanded an immediate release.

. @PMOIndia Immediately release #DishaRavi. Youth and environmental activists are the pride of their home countries & the entire globe. They're fighting for our futures. #ToolkitsAreNoConspiracy

Please Sign & Share the Petition! https://t.co/GzdTdDbl7y via @ChangeOrg_India — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) February 14, 2021

Reacting to Delhi court’s order to send Ravi to 5-day custody, senior lawyer Rebecca Mammen John in a Facebook post said, “Shocking abdication of judicial duties".

Ravi's arrest even attracted attention from some academicians like economist Steve Hanke who shared the video of Ravi's arrest.

#BREAKING: the #Indian police have arrested #DishaRavi after allegedly mobilizing support for a protest. The police flew her to #NewDelhi for interrogation in relation to suspected sedition. pic.twitter.com/YDefVf7jcy — Prof. Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) February 14, 2021

While seeking her custody, the police told the court that the activist had allegedly edited the "toolkit" on February 3 and many other people are involved in the matter.

Disha Ravi, arrested by CyPAD Delhi Police, is an Editor of the Toolkit Google Doc & key conspirator in document's formulation & dissemination. She started WhatsApp Group & collaborated to make the Toolkit doc. She worked closely with them to draft the Doc. @PMOIndia @HMOIndia https://t.co/e8QGkyDIVv — #DilKiPolice Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) February 14, 2021

Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan, cited Ajmal Kasab and Burhan Wani in a tweet about Disha Ravi saying, "Age is just a number!"

Burhan Wani was a 21-year-old.



Ajmal Kasab was a 21-year-old.



Age is just a number!



No one is above the law.



Law will take its own course.



A Crime is a crime is a crime is a crime.#DishaRavi pic.twitter.com/m6eRwAnMuf — P C Mohan (@PCMohanMP) February 14, 2021

Ravi's family tweeted using her account and said the "family is disturbed."

Thankyou for raising voice for my sister. Our entire family is disturbed.#FreeDishaRavi https://t.co/qTZcc4XhPm — Disha Ravi (@climatedisha) February 14, 2021

