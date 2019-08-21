﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  'Disgraceful Misuse Of Power': Rahul Gandhi Flays BJP Govt Over Action Against Chidambaram

'Disgraceful Misuse Of Power': Rahul Gandhi Flays BJP Govt Over Action Against Chidambaram

INX Media Case: Earlier in the day, Rahul's sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had also backed the Congress veteran, saying he was being 'hunted down' for speaking the truth which is 'inconvenient to cowards.'

Outlook Web Bureau 21 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
'Disgraceful Misuse Of Power': Rahul Gandhi Flays BJP Govt Over Action Against Chidambaram
In this photo, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves after the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI)
'Disgraceful Misuse Of Power': Rahul Gandhi Flays BJP Govt Over Action Against Chidambaram
outlookindia.com
2019-08-21T13:24:41+0530
Also Read

Hours after the Supreme Court refused to accord any immediate relief to former union finance minister P. Chidambaram in the INX Media case, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday tore into the Centre, saying the PM Modi-led government was using central agencies and a section of the media to "character assassinate" him.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Wrote: "Modi's Govt is using the ED, CBI & sections of a spineless media to character assassinate Mr Chidambaram."

"I strongly condemn this disgraceful misuse of power," he further said.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court said it would send the case to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) to consider it for urgent listing.

In his petition to the apex court, Chidambaram, represented by his lawyers, said, "The Judge's observation that the petitioner is the kingpin i.e. the key conspirator, in this case, is completely baseless and supported by no material whatsoever.

"The judge has ignored the crucial fact that the petitioner simply approved the unanimous recommendation of the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) which was chaired by Secretary, Economic Affairs and consisted of five other Secretaries to the Government of India," the petition said. 

Chidambaram said observations of the high court that the magnitude of the case justifies denial of bail is manifestly "illegal and unjust". Approval was granted for an original investment and the downstream investment.

Earlier in the day, Rahul's sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had also backed the Congress veteran, saying he was being "hunted down" for speaking the truth which is "inconvenient to cowards."

Priyanka said the party stands by Chidambaram, who was issued a notice by the CBI to appear before the investigation officer "within two hours."

"An extremely qualified and respected member of the Rajya Sabha, P Chidambaram ji has served our nation with loyalty for decades including as Finance Minister & Home Minister," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet.

"He unhesitatingly speaks truth to power and exposes the failures of this government, but the truth is inconvenient to cowards so he is being shamefully hunted down. We stand by him and will continue to fight for the truth no matter what the consequences are," she said.

The Delhi High Court had on Tuesday denied anticipatory bail to Chidambaram in the INX Media case.

(With inputs from PTI)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Rahul Gandhi P. Chidambaram New Delhi INX Media case National
Next Story : WI Vs IND, 1st Test Preview: India Gear Up For West Indies Challenge, Hope For Winning Start In WTC
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters